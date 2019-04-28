  1. Economy
28 April 2019 - 09:37

Iran’s trade with Slovakia jumps by 135%

Iran’s trade with Slovakia jumps by 135%

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Trade between Iran and Slovakia stood at €58.77 million in 2018, registering a significant jump of 135% compared with 2017 (€24.97m), according to data released by Slovakian Economy Ministry.

Iran’s exports to Slovakia observed a 274% hike reaching to €28.09 million in the past year.

The imports from the European country amounted close to €30.68 million, which also shows a considerable growth of 165% year-on-year.

Iranian and Slovakian economic and business ties have been thriving in the past months, thanks to the generally positive development of their trading collaborations.

Many Iranian traders view cooperation with Slovakia as a good opportunity in terms of joint investments and bilateral relations.

The Iranian Embassy in Austria, as the accredited representative of Tehran to Slovakia, has played a significant role in bringing the two countries’ business sectors together.

MR/IRN83293771

News Code 144589

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News