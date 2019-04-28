Iran’s trade with Slovakia jumps by 135%

Iran’s exports to Slovakia observed a 274% hike reaching to €28.09 million in the past year.

The imports from the European country amounted close to €30.68 million, which also shows a considerable growth of 165% year-on-year.

Iranian and Slovakian economic and business ties have been thriving in the past months, thanks to the generally positive development of their trading collaborations.

Many Iranian traders view cooperation with Slovakia as a good opportunity in terms of joint investments and bilateral relations.

The Iranian Embassy in Austria, as the accredited representative of Tehran to Slovakia, has played a significant role in bringing the two countries’ business sectors together.

