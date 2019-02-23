US exit from JCPOA not Iran’s fault

Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, made the remarks in video posted on his Instagram account while talking to Basiji students in the northeastern province of Razavi Khorasan.

“It's not our fault that the United States felt that it was on the losing side in the JCPOA then withdrew from it,” Araghchi said.

The deputy foreign minister added “confronting the US has different fronts. One, for example is on the military front and another is on the political front.”

“The United States had imposed sanctions against Iran in order to chain and cripple us, but the JCPOA broke the chains” he noted, adding that when the US “found out that they were losing, they had to put back the chains around Iran and left the JCPOA.”

“Trump called the JCPOA the most disgraceful agreement in the US history and left it,” according to Araghchi.

Abbas Araghchi was a member of the Iranian negotiating team which represented Iran during two-year long talks with world powers to reach the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the JCPOA) in 2015, from which the US withdrew in May 2018.

