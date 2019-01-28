Araghchi leaves for three-nation tour, meeting with Amano on agenda

During the visits, Araghchi is set to meet with his counterparts to discuss a host of issues including bilateral ties and regional developments.

The top diplomat is also scheduled to hold talks with the foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials of the three European states.

While in Vienna, Araghchi will meet with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano to confer on Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

