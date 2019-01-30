Austria stresses closer economic coop. with Iran

He called for the expansion of economic relations with Iran in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, on Tuesday in Vienna.

Araghchi was in Austria atop a high-ranking politico-economic delegation as the first leg of his three-nation tour, which also include Slovakia and Bulgaria.

During the meeting with the Austrian economy official, Araghchi voiced hope that the establishment of EU’s trade mechanism for Iran, aimed at facilitating trade ties in the face of US sanctions, would help the two countries’ economic institutions to further develop cooperation.

The two sides also voiced satisfaction with the growing trend of economic cooperation, particularity with regard to the remarkable increase in the volume of commercial transactions between Tehran and Vienna.

While in the Austrian capital, the Iranian diplomat also met with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano.

Araghchi and his accompanying delegation then left Austria for Slovakia. His visits are aimed at conferring on ways to develop economic relations with these three European countries.

