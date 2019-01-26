Delay on Palermo review due to technical, not political reasons

Pointing to the review of Palermo bill at today's session of the Expediency Council, Falahatpisheh said the bill was not put on the vote today because we need time to fully examine the comments and opinions of the government, the Parliament and other institutions regarding the bill.

Asked whether the delay in reviewing the bill at the Expediency Council is due to Europe's new promise to create a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Falahatpisheh responded "it is due to technical reasons not political."

The Expediency Council’s Saturday meeting on joining the UN Convention on Transnational Crime (Palermo bill) ended without conclusion, leaving the final decision to the next session.

Back in October, the Iranian Parliament passed a bill on combating the financing of terrorism by 143 votes to 120, as part of the country's implementation of international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). To become law, however, Iran's oversight Guardian Council should vet the bill for compliance with the Constitution.

Chairman of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said last week that Iran’s Expediency Council will issue its final decision on country's joining Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Palermo Convention within maximum 30 days.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) based in Paris, France, has given Iran a four-month deadline until February to complete reforms.

LR/4523821