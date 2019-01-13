3 Iranian titles finalists at Turkey’s ‘Alemlere Rahmet’ Filmfest.

‘Birthday Night’ by Omid Shams, ‘Oblivion’ by Fatemeh Mohammadi, and ‘The Pass’ by Pouria Pishvaee and Omid Shams, have made it to the final round of the 5th ‘Alemlere Rahmet’ - Mercy to the Universe International Short Film Competition in Turkey.

The Iranian shorts will compete with 17 other titles from Muslim countries in the film, script and animation categories.

‘Mercy to the Universe International Short Film Competition’ is dedicated to short films that put forward the life and universal message of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The 5th edition of the festival will be held on 11-16 February 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

MS/4510715