2 Iranian shorts to vie at 2019 Berlin Film Festival

Selected from a pool of nearly 2,500 submissions, a total of 62 short and feature-length films from 36 production and co-production countries will be presented in the Generation Kplus and Generation 14plus programs, according to a press release by the 69th Berlin Film Festival.

The 2019 Generation sidebar of children and youth movies include two Iranian titles: ‘Tattoo’ directed by Farhad Delaram will vie at the Short Films Generation 14plus section, and an Iran/Canada co-production ‘Magralen’, directed by Maryam Zarei, will take part at the Short Films Generation Kplus section.

Generation 14plus is dedicated to films targeting a teen audience, and Generation Kplus, for titles suitable for young children.

Last year, Iranian feature ‘Dressage’ by Pouya Badkoubeh received a nomination for GWFF Best First Feature Award at the 68th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

The 69th Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) will be held on 7-17 February 2019 in the German capital.

