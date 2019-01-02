2 Iranian shorts go to Venezuela’s Five Continents Filmfest.

‘Raheel’, written and directed by Ayat Asadi Rahbar, is about an Afghan national who has illegally traveled to Iran to look for her husband, but some problems come up that leave her no hope to move ahead.

‘A Future Car’ is another Iranian short film accepted into Five Continents festival. Directed by Asadollah Gholamali, the film is about a woman who is consistently thinking about the future. While she is sitting in a café, a strange parks his car nearby. A man who is similar to a clown steps out, asking people to accompany him into future. She gets in the car.

Five Continents International Film Festival is an online festival, with live screening of the winning films. According to the event’s website, it is a monthly festival of world cinematography, where feature films, short films, videoclips, webseries and video arts from all over the world come together to compete for the various prizes of the festival.

The 3rd edition of the event will be held on February 3, 2019.

MS