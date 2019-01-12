‘Reverence’ to go on screen at Santa Barbara filmfest.

Making its debut at the international level, Reverence will vie for awards in a heated rivalry among some 100 films representing different countries across the world.

‘Reverence’ tells the story of Rana, a theater actress, who has entered into a romantic relationship with her co-star, Bahram. Rana decides to evade the truth right before going on the stage on the last night of the play.

Rezvani won the Best Director Award for Reverence at 35th Tehran International Short Film Festival in November.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival is an eleven-day film festival held since 1986. The event covers feature films and short films, from different countries and regions. Besides screenings, the festival also contains different sections, including celebrity tributes, industry panels and education programs.

The 34th edition of the festival will feature 63 world premieres and 59 US premieres from 48 countries, along with tributes with the year’s top talent, panel discussions, and free community education and outreach programs.

