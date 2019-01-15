Mehdi Mahani wins best actor award at Moscow Indie Filmfest.

The Best Matrioshka Actor in a Leading Role award at the December edition of Moscow Indie Film Festival went to Iranian actor Mehdi Mahani for his performance in ‘Supine’, written and directed by Shahram Asadzadeh.

The feature had previously took part at the 2018 edition of the One Take Film Festival in Croatia.

‘Supine’ is a narration of the social impacts of drug abuse on the drug users and the people around them. It tells the story of Shahrokh (played by Mehdi Mahani), a drug addict who has difficulty telling the real world apart from his illusions. This causes irreparable damage both to him and to the people around him.

Moscow Indie Film Festival aims at helping independent filmmakers gain credibility and promotion by showing their talents to the world.

MS