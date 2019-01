‘Leaf of Life’ directed by Ebrahim Mokhtari will take part in the ‘Spiritual Films’ section, ‘Lina’ by Ramin Rasouli and ‘Azar’ by Mohammad Hamzei will be screened in the ‘Cinema of the World’ section, while ‘Appendix’ directed by Hossein Mazai will compete in the ‘Asian Cinema’ section.

Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF), established in 1992, is a biennial film festival held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The 17th edition of the event will be held on 12-20 January 2019.

