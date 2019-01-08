NukhuFest to feature Iran's ‘Wishbone’

According to American Brightlight Film Productions in charge of the global distribution of ‘Wishbone’, the Iranian flick will take part in the competition section of the 4th edition of NukhuFest in New York, which is slated for October 12-17, 2019.

The cinematic work compares and contrasts the ups and downs experienced by a fired coach who met a girl with whom he had a relationship several years prior.

The critically acclaimed Iranian flick 'Wishbone' has already taken home numerous awards including the Best Cinematic Film at the 3rd edition of the London Independent Filmmakers Association Festival, Best Director Award at the WIND International Film Festival and has attended the 35th edition of the Fajr Film Festival Perspective section in Iran.

NukhuFest is a curated media festival and marketplace that helps filmmakers by allowing their short films, feature films, and music videos to be available online.

