Niki Karimi to chair jury of Crime and Punishment FilmFest.

Iranian actress, producer, director, and screenwriter Niki Karimi will chair the jury of the Golden Scale Feature Film Competition section in the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival.

International Crime and Punishment Film Festival will be between 26th November and 2nd December of 2021, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The event is a justice-themed film festival that takes place in Istanbul since 2011.

The Festival aims to use the striking language of art and science to create social discussion on human rights and freedoms.

In addition to film screenings, feature films, short film competitions, and academic programs are held. Furthermore, workshops, sector meetings, master classes, and a short film project competition are held during festivals VisionIST Industry Days.

RHM/5342801