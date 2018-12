The Senior Aide to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari met and talked with Secretary General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid in Brussels on Monday.

According to the report, the meeting focused on regional developments, especially the situation in Yemen and Syria and ways to help advance the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue in Stockholm as well as the ways to facilitate the work on the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee.

