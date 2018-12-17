  1. Politics
Jaberi, Assad confer on Syrian Constitution committee

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Syrian President Bashar Assad and the Senior Aide to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari met on Sunday in Damascus discussing regional issues, including the formation of Syrian constitutional Committee.

President Assad appreciated the efforts exerted by Iran to reach a formation of the committee on discussing the constitution in spite of the big obstacles put by states which support terrorism.

He also stressed the importance of efforts exerted by the friendly and allied countries of Syria, particularly Iran and Russia, to stop the interference of some western states in consolidating the establishment of a political process led by the Syrians themselves, SANA reported.

For his part, Jaberi Ansari informed Assad about preparations for convening the meeting of the guarantor states on Syria, which is planned to be held in the next two days in Geneva, taking into account reaching an agreement on the final formation of the committee.

He affirmed Iran’s commitment to continue consultation and coordination with Damascus which showed considerable flexibility in order to realize a possibility for reaching that agreement.

