Iran amb. to Russia holds talks with Bogdanov on Syria, Yemen

In a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanei and Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov exchanged views and discussed Middle Eastern and North African issues, including the latest developments in Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for continued engagement and cooperation between Iran and Russia on regional issues, as well as the continuation of consultations and discussions between the two countries in these areas.

KI/4482755