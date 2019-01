The Iranian diplomat will exchange views with Russian officials regarding regional developments, especially in Syria.

On December 18, 2018, foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey, as guarantors of the Astana format, held a meeting in Geneva with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura in Geneva on 18 December 2018. The sides exchanged views on the composition of the Syria’s Constitutional Committee.

