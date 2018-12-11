  1. Politics
FM Zarif:

Iran welcomes initial agreements between Yemeni parties in Stockholm

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran welcomes initial agreements reached between Yemeni parties in UN sponsored talks in Sweden, adding that Iran strongly backs the negotiations until they reach a final conclusion.

“Iran welcomes initial agreements between Yemeni parties in Stockholm under supervision of UNSG envoy,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Zarif added that Iran “strongly supports continuation of talks to achieve final accords on all issues.”

The foreign minister also called for a halt to aggression on Yemen while the talks are going on in Sweden, saying “it is well past time for foreign aggressors to end their airstrikes and crimes against humanity.”

According to Reuters, Yemen’s Ansarollah movement and the Saudi-backed government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Tuesday exchanged lists of some 15,000 prisoners for a swap agreed as a confidence-building measure at the start of UN-sponsored peace talks.

