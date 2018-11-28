Iran, Turkey, Russia hold trilateral meeting to discuss Syria

The delegations were headed by Senior Assistant of Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Sedat Önal, and Russian President's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev.

According to reports, the officials discussed the constitutional committee of Syria and also the final statement of current Astana talks.

The first working day of the 11th round of Syria peace talks in Astana format kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday, with representatives of three guarantor states and Syrian opposition groups in attendance. The 2-day meeting is expected to focus on Idlib ceasefire, the establishment of Syria constitutional committee and release of prisoners.

MAH/4470806