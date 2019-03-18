Iran, EU to hold 5th round of talks on Yemen

The fifth round of talks on Yemen will be held on Monday afternoon in Brussels between representatives from Iran, Germany, France, UK, Italy and the European Union.

Senior adviser to Iran’s Foreign Minister in Political Affairs, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, arrived in the Belgian capital Sunday night at the head of the Iranian delegation slated to take part at the meeting today.

Prior to the meeting, Jaberi Ansari will meet with Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Helga Schmid, to exchange views on the Yemeni and Syrian crises, and other regional developments.

The 4th round of talks between Iran and the four European countries and the EU was held in Brussels in December 2018.

