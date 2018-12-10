Iran economy not to be affected by US Sanctions: Amb. to Pakistan

Mehdi Honardoost made the remarks in an interview with Pakistani news website NNA, during which he stressed “the Iranian people have learned how to live under sanctions.”

Honardoost said that Iran had designed and compiled an anti-sanctions strategy before the US sanctions took effect.

“Despite the United States' unilateral sanctions on Iran, some international companies have continued their business relations with Iran,” he stated.

"Iran has good relations with Pakistan, and Tehran wants to strengthen ties with Islamabad in all areas," the diplomat emphasized, adding that Tehran welcomes the realization of practical cooperation among Islamic countries, especially among the Persian Gulf states.

With regard to latest developments on the situation of a shared gas pipeline between Iran and Pakistan, known as the IP, he said that negotiations on the implementation of Iran's gas pipeline are ongoing with the government of Pakistan.

He emphasized that by putting the pipeline into operation, the problem of natural gas shortages in Pakistan will end forever.

KI/IRN83129718