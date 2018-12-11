Pakistani military delegation visits Iran’s aeronautical university

According to the public relations department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, a Pakistani military delegation visited Shahid Sattari University of Aeronautical Engineering or Air University in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the visit, the president of the university Mir Samei introduced the training activities on the campus and briefed the Pakistani guests on the scientific and technological achievements of the university.

The Pakistani delegation, which was headed by Brigadier General Imran Qadir, visited electrical engineering school, flight operation training department, UAVs department, Aerospace, foreign languages department, and simulation center (Flight Nursing and Critical Care Transport Simulation Center) accompanied by the university authorities.

At the end of the visit, some gifts were given to the Pakistani commander by the commander of Shahid Sattari Air University as a symbol of friendship.

KI/4482780