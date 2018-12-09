  1. Culture
‘The Skier’ wins Best Film at Greece’s Olympia Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘The Skier’ directed by Fereydoun Najafi won the Best Film Award at the 21st Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece.

Directed by Fereydoun Najafi, ‘The Skier’ is the story of a young boy, Jolie, who, prior to the beginning of a race in the afternoon, decides to save a mountain goat which is to be sacrificed for the occasion of a traditional ceremony.

‘The Skier’ is an ethno-fictional film that documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people of southwest Iran.

The 21st Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People was held on December 1-8. 

According to The Greek Observer, the festival “combines entertainment with education, introduces young people to cinema and introduces them to the most important, award-winning films from all over the world, while at the same time encouraging them to make their own.”

