‘The Skier’ wins Best Film at Greece’s Olympia Filmfest.

Directed by Fereydoun Najafi, ‘The Skier’ is the story of a young boy, Jolie, who, prior to the beginning of a race in the afternoon, decides to save a mountain goat which is to be sacrificed for the occasion of a traditional ceremony.

‘The Skier’ is an ethno-fictional film that documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people of southwest Iran.

The 21st Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People was held on December 1-8.

According to The Greek Observer, the festival “combines entertainment with education, introduces young people to cinema and introduces them to the most important, award-winning films from all over the world, while at the same time encouraging them to make their own.”

