‘Death of Qanat’ goes to Nigeria’s short filmfest.

Directed and written by Abbas Heydari, and produced by Iran Youth Cinema society of Gonabad, the documentary film examines the drying out of the only Qanat in Nodeh countryside, located in Gonabad, Iran.

The documentary will take part in the 1st edition of Inshort Film Festival in Lagos, Nigeria, slated for December 20 – 22, 2018.

The festival will be screening international short films from different genres with a strong focus on Nigerian and German short films, according to the event’s website. The festival is targeted at emerging filmmakers, student filmmakers and tele-movies of up to 30 minutes length.

