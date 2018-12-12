‘Wing of Imagination’ goes to India’s SIFFCY

‘Wing of Imagination’ (Khiyal-e Naghsh), directed by Ahmad Feyzi, is the story of a teenage boy named Reza whose job is to carry the colored silks from the painting workshop on his bicycle to the people’s houses, who use the silks to weave carpets. Meanwhile, the workshop is going to shut down, which would leave Reza without work, as well as other carpet weavers.

The feature film will take part in the 4th edition of SIFFCY - Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth in New Delhi, India, from December 10 – 16.

SIFFCY is a special film platform devoted to a greater appreciation of meaningful cinema made for children and youth. The festival, according to its website, showcases only films with substance, support emerging filmmakers having ideas for value based films and recognize the leaders/promoters of this industry for highlighting the diverse perspectives of ‘Good Cinema’ through their films.

The festival presents features, shorts, live action and animation films over one week, with a projected attendance of more than 20,000 children and hundreds of film professionals and eminent guests from around the world this year, according to the website.

