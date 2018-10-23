'Where Do We Go?' wins Best Film at Ottawa Vegan Filmfest.

Written and directed by Reza Majlesi, the environmental documentary 'Where Do We Go?' has won the Best Film award in the Environmental Protection category of the first edition of Ottawa Vegan Film Festival in Canada.

The Environmental Protection category focuses on the adverse effects of meat production on the planet, and how plant-based eating can help to save it.

'Where Do We Go?', which warns about waste disposal and its environmental repercussions in northern Iran, has also won a silver medal at short Films section of the Handle Climate Change Film Festival (HCCFF) in China.

The Ottawa Vegan Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating the vegan and environmentally friendly lifestyle that can be achieved through the consumption of plants and animal-free alternatives.

The festival launched its inaugural screenings on October 14 at the Mayfair Theater as the only known vegan film festival in the world, and wrapped up on October 17.

MS/4438968