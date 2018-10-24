‘The Last Fiction’ wins best score at Bucheon Fantastic Filmfest.

The animated movie ‘The Last Fiction’, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar and produced by Ehsan Rasulof at Hoorakhsh Studios, has won an award for making the best use of music in advancing the narrative.

‘The Last Fiction’ has been lauded by Screen International as Iran’s first entirely locally made animated feature, made with all Iranian artists, as well as the first fully Iranian feature to premiere at Annecy (June 12-15), the world’s top animation film festival in France.

The score has been written by Christophe Rezai, an award-winning French-Iranian composer living in Tehran.

'The Last Fiction' is an open interpretation of the story of 'Zahhak', a page from one of the central tales of the 'Book of Kings/Shahnameh’ written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.

The 2D animated film had been in production for eight years.

The voice cast includes top Iranian actors such as Leila Hatami ('A Separation'), Parviz Parastui ('Today') and Ashkan Khatibi ('So Close, So Far').

The 22nd edition of Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival was held on 19-23 October 2018 in South Korea.

