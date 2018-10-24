‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ wins top prize at Signes de Nuit

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ is about Noor Al Helli, an Iraqi female journalist, who covers stories about Syrian and Iraqi women and children in the war against ISIL terrorists.

The statement released by the juries on 'Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ hails Farahmand’s bravery for taking the camera close to the subjects, giving the audience a glimpse into the severe tensions on the front line, and people’s suffering. The juries also commended the film for having succeeded in bringing to light the ambiguity and uncertainty in the words of ISIL supporters.

Established in 2003, Signes de Nuit is an international festival of audiovisual and cinematographic creation and documentary art featuring experimental and short films.

The 16th edition of the festival was held on October 4 - 14, 2018 in Paris, France.

