'Katyusha' awarded at Crossover Filmfest.

'Katyusha' narrates the story of Khalil, known as Khalil Katyusha, who is a religious guy and member of Basij and is forced to spend couple of days with Arshia the lousy rich boy. The different backgrounds and ideals make these two to make troubles for each other.

“If I want to be successful in my life, I do not have to look at life like you do," a movie punch line hits.

The movie succeeded to gain 4th spot among bestselling films in the box office chart in the first week of screening in Iran.

Linda Kiani, Mehran Rajabi, Ahmad Mehranfar, Khashayar Rad, Bijan Banafshekhah, Arjang Amirfazli, Leila Otadi and Ghasem Zare are the most notable actors who star in the movie.

