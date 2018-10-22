‘Kejal’ goes to Tallinn Black Nights Filmfest. in Estonia

Nima Yar’s ‘Kejal’ is about a young university student named Kejal who begins smuggling goods on her back with all her might on Iran and Iraq border to look after her mother and brother.

“Kejal pictures the power of one’s belief, strength, story that show there is always a solution and hope in any aspect of our life. Many people do not want to be into politics, therefore, many policies are not humane,” says director Nima Yar about his film.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has been held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia. The festival enjoys a FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association) accreditation for holding an International Competitive Feature Film Program, which places it alongside 14 other non-specialized competitive world festivals including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, and Warsaw.

The 22nd edition of the festival will be held on November 16 – December 2, 2018.

