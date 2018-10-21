  1. Culture
21 October 2018 - 14:34

Iranian female directors send 4 titles to POW Film Fest

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Four short Iranian films, including ‘Oblivion’ by Fatemeh Mohammadi and ‘Peace Carpet’ by Ziba Arjang, have been accepted into the screening program of 10th Portland Oregon Women’s Film Festival (POW Film Fest) in the US.

The four films are: ‘Oblivion’ by Fatemeh Mohammadi, ‘Landless’ by Sarva Mehdi-Beigi, ‘Peace Carpet’ by Ziba Arjang, and ‘Marzieh’ by Dornaz Hajiha.

POW Film Fest is Portland's premiere film festival showcasing films directed by women.

According to the event’s website, “in recognition of the power of women's voices in film, the Portland Oregon Women’s Film Festival (POW Film Fest) places a spotlight on women and non-binary directors from around the world by showcasing their work and strengthening the community of women in film.”

The 10th edition of the festival will be held on 5-11 November 2018 in Portland, Oregon, United States.

