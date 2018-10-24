'Jackal' to nest in Tehran theater

'Jackal' tells the story of a young man who begins to take revenge on society as a result of his unhappy, deprived childhood.

“At this point, the child has grown up and begins to turn into a jackal in character, and says ‘nobody should laugh and no one should live in happiness’,” the art director of the play, Bahman Vakhshur, told the Tehran Times on Monday.

“The play shows how a rough childhood can make an evil person from a man. It conveys the important message that you must care about your behavior towards children; they notice many things even in infancy and they are really vulnerable,” he added.

“The play also tells people ‘beware of the jackals in your life; they are everywhere,” he noted.

Qatei is also director of the play, in which he will co-star with Nava Yavarian for 17 nights. The troupe will give its last performance on November 11.

“We decided to arrange a small cast, because we want the audience to focus on the main character who engages them in a direct conversation during the performance,” said Vakhshur who collaborated as an actor in “Under Zero”, a grotesque comic play that Alireza Seyyed directed at the theater during April.

Puran Derakhshandeh, the director of acclaimed movies such as “Hush! Girls Don’t Scream” on child abuse and “Under the Smoky Roof” about emotional unavailability in Iran, is the producer of “Jackal”.

“It is the first time that Mrs. Derakhshandeh has agreed to be a producer of a theater troupe,” Vakhshur said and added “she read the play and liked it, and agreed to support us.”

Mastering the music for the play has also been carried out by Vakhshur based on the 'Dunkirk' soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer.

Photo: Art director Bahman Vakhshur (C) speaks to actor Sajjad Qatei during a rehearsal for 'Jackal' as cast member Nava Yavarian is also seen in the photo. (Photo by Mehran Riazi)

MNA/TT