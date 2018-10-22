  1. Politics
22 October 2018 - 15:59

Abducted Iranian border guards are safe: Official

Abducted Iranian border guards are safe: Official

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – An official at Iranian Ministry of Interior says that border guards who were abducted and taken across the border into Pakistan last week are ‘safe and sound’.

The Director General of Border Affairs Department at Iranian Foreign Ministry Shahriar Heidari made the remarks on Monday after the so-called 'Jaish ul-Adl' terrorist group, which has claimed responsibility for the abduction of 12 Iranian border guards on October 16, posted 2 photos of the kidnapped troops on its telegram channel on Monday.

“The abducted border guards are safe and sound” Haidari said, adding “they are with the terrorist group and a constant search and rescue mission is underway.”

Also in this regard, a military delegation headed by IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour is in Pakistan to follow up on the release of the abductees.

KI/ISNA97073016884

News Code 138942
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News