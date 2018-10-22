Abducted Iranian border guards are safe: Official

The Director General of Border Affairs Department at Iranian Foreign Ministry Shahriar Heidari made the remarks on Monday after the so-called 'Jaish ul-Adl' terrorist group, which has claimed responsibility for the abduction of 12 Iranian border guards on October 16, posted 2 photos of the kidnapped troops on its telegram channel on Monday.

“The abducted border guards are safe and sound” Haidari said, adding “they are with the terrorist group and a constant search and rescue mission is underway.”

Also in this regard, a military delegation headed by IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour is in Pakistan to follow up on the release of the abductees.

