The governor of Sarvabad in the western province of Kurdistan Kuhsar Dadvar told reporters on Thursday that the two Basijis were assassinated on the way home from their bases in an ambush by the anti-Revolution terrorist groups’ elements.

Dadvar added the two Basijis by the names of ‘Iraj Adak’ and ‘Kamal Fathi’ were martyred by the terrorists at 8 o’clock this morning.

KI/IRN83078258