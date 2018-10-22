IRGC Ground Force cmdr. goes to Pakistan to pursue abduction case

According to Sepah News, IRGC Spokesman Ramezan Sharif said a delegation headed by Ground Force Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour has been dispatched to Pakistan to follow up on the release of 12 abducted Iranian border guards who are being held hostage in Pakistan by a terror group.

Sharif maintained that the IRGC commander will follow up on the abduction case, and hold talks with Pakistani military and security officials to reach agreement on joint measures for a decisive fight against terrorism and providing sustainable security on shared borders.

12 Iranian border guards, including local Basij volunteer forces, were abducted on Oct. 16 by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based in Pakistan. Following the incident, IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that Iran is ready for any joint military operations with Pakistani Army to free the abductees.

MS/4437898