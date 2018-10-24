Saudis target IRGC to distract the public from Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia is stuck in a quagmire and it will do anything to get out of it, he told MNA on Wednesday.

The killing of this journalist is only one of the Saudi crimes and its supporters, while they are killing innocent people every day in Yemen, Syria and Bahrain, he highlighted.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain added Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to their terrorism lists on Tuesday claiming that the body is providing financial and material support to what they describe as Iran’s terrorist activities. Among the names added to the list is Maj. Gen. Ghasem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

