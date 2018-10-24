  1. Politics
24 October 2018 - 11:06

Saudis target IRGC to distract the public from Khashoggi case

Saudis target IRGC to distract the public from Khashoggi case

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Saudi leaders have put some IRGC commanders in their terrorist list to distract the world from their crime in murdering the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said Mohammad Jokar, the deputy IRGC chief for parliamentary affairs.

Saudi Arabia is stuck in a quagmire and it will do anything to get out of it, he told MNA on Wednesday.

The killing of this journalist is only one of the Saudi crimes and its supporters, while they are killing innocent people every day in Yemen, Syria and Bahrain, he highlighted.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain added Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to their terrorism lists on Tuesday claiming that the body is providing financial and material support to what they describe as Iran’s terrorist activities. Among the names added to the list is Maj. Gen. Ghasem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

MAH/4439645

News Code 139004

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News