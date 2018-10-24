Pakistani officials promise to coop. effectively with Iran on abducted guards

An Iranian military delegation headed by IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour arrived in Pakistan on October 22 to follow up on the release of the 12 border guards who were abducted by the 'Jaish ul-Adl' terrorist group and taken across the border into Pakistan on October 16.

While in Islamabad for a one-day visit, Pakpour said “the Pakistani officially promised to use all their potentials to free our country’s border guards.”

He said that Iranian side started to follow up on the issue soon after the abduction took place through its military attaché and its ambassador to Islamabad, adding that the military delegation headed by him had held meetings and consulted with Pakistani officials on the issue.

The IRGC ground force commander added that in the meetings with Pakistani officials, they had conveyed Iran’s concerns over insecurity on the shared borders and the latest incident and the Pakistanis had promised to use all their capacities to secure the release of the abductees.

“The issue of border security was also discussed in the meeting with the commander of the Pakistani Army Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and other Pakistani military officials,” Pakpour continued.

He emphasized the need for more Pakistani presence on the borders, saying that terrorist actions that take place at the border should be tackled through bilateral cooperation.

The IRGC ground force commander further noted that the terrorists are backed by foreigners and are seeking to mar the bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

He warned Pakistan against the intervention of third parties in the bilateral relations, stressing that there needs to be more talks with the Pakistani side on the issue.

Pakpour went on to say that Iran will spare no efforts to help Pakistan against the threat of terrorists and to secure its borders.

