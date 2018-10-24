FM spox explains Tehran’s measures for securing return of abducted guards

In a statement late Tuesday, Bahram Ghasemi said political and diplomatic measures were launched immediately after 12 Iranian border guards were abducted near the Pakistan-Iran border point of Mirjaveh on October 16. The guards were abducted by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based in Pakistan, and are currently held hostage in the neighboring country.

Ghasemi noted FM Zarif’s telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, the summoning of Pakistani ambassador to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and the political meetings of Iranian ambassador to Islamabad as part of the measures taken so far, adding that Tehran has voiced its deep concerns and called on Pakistani government to take serious and immediate actions for the release of the Iranian abductees.

“We expect that the new government in Pakistan take satisfactory and positive steps with regard to the first incident that occurred during Imran Khan’s term as prime minister,” he added.

Ghasemi further voiced hope that consultations and cooperation between the Iranian and Pakistani sides would lead to desirable results as soon as possible.

He once again reassured that every sector in the Iranian government is working hard for the safe return of the abducted soldiers to their homeland and respective families.

MS/IRN83076546