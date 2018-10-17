IRGC vows crushing response to enemies for kidnapping Iranian forces

Anesthetizing some local Basij forces and border security guards, enemies managed to kidnap them from a border post in Mirjaveh, Jafari told reporters on the sideline of a ceremony in Semnan province.

The enemies had made many armed attempts to occupy the border post but they couldn’t succeed, said the commander, adding that this time, they were able to do their mission with the help of a secret agent.

“They (enemies) were sure that they could not achieve their goal as long as the guards were sober,” said Jafari, adding that so they plotted to anesthetize them.

“We are aware of the plans and investments of enemies,” he said, highlighting, “enemies know that they will receive our crushing response.”

On early hours of Tuesday, the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group kidnapped more than 10 Iranian border guards in the Mirjavaveh border region with Pakistan. “This morning Jaish al-Ad forces attacked a border post in Mirjaveh, and captured all their weapons,” Ebrahim Azizi, spokesman of the terrorist group, said on Tuesday in an audio message sent to Reuters.

The IRGC Ground Force's Quds Unit confirmed the incident in a statement, highlighting that the kidnapping was conducted by agents of “anti-[Islamic] Revolution terrorist groups, with the support of foreign agencies.”

