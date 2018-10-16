  1. Politics
Iran summons Pakistani amb. over abducted border guards

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has condemned the kidnapping of Iranian border guards by a Pakistan-based terror group, saying that Pakistani ambassador had been summoned over the incident.

After some Iranian border guards were kidnapped and taken across the border into Pakistan by a Takfiri terrorist group, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi condemned the malicious act of terror, adding “this afternoon, the Aide to Iranian Foreign Minister for West Asia Affairs demanded that the Pakistani ambassador mobilize all efforts and take all necessary actions to ensure the release of Iranian border guards and arrest the vicious terrorists within the framework of bilateral relations and the principle of good neighborliness and based on the commitments vowed under bilateral agreements and in accordance with the regulations of international law.”

He also said the Pakistani ambassador was called upon to immediately convey Iran’s demands to Islamabad and report back the results of the measures taken by Pakistani government.

Ghasemi further pointed out that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan had met with Pakistani local officials and called for Pakistani government’s serious actions and firm response to armed, and Takfiri terrorist groups which use Pakistan’s soil to attack Iranian border areas and conduct acts of sabotage, kidnapping, murder and other criminal acts.

