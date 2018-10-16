Iran ready for hostage rescue mission with Pakistan army

Fourteen Iranian border guards, including local Basij volunteer forces, were abducted by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group – which is based in Pakistan, overnight near the town of Mirjaveh on the Pakistani border.

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that the incident took place with the help of some insiders, adding that the abducted Iranian forces were crossed over into Pakistan.

Insisting that Pakistan should have control over its borders, he said “over the last six months, many border posts have come under attack from Pakistan.”

He added that “twelve days ago, in a raid on one of our border posts, the terror group's second-in-command was killed.”

With respect to the measures taken so far to free the Iranian border guards, the IRGC Ground Forces commander said that he had visited the region himself this morning and that contacts were made by Iranian Border Command and IRGC Qods Base with Pakistani border guards and Army, calling on them to make sure the abductees are safe and to hand over the perpetrators to Iran.

Brigadier General Pakpour further noted that the terrorists have bases inside Pakistan and live there.

At the end, he expressed Iran’s readiness for any joint military operations with Pakistani Army to apprehend the terrorists, and free the hostages and ensure their safe return to their families.

MNA/4432198