Pakistan says committed to coop. with Iran in retrieving abducted guards 

In the statement, the Embassy of Pakistan voiced deep regret over the abduction of 12 Iranian border guards near the Pakistan-Iran border point of Mirjaveh on October 16, saying "Pakistan condemns all incidents of terrorism and is committed to cooperation with Iran in retrieving its guards."

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi also discussed the situation with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a telephone call on October 17. Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed his deep regret and serious concern over the incident, the statement added.

He assured Foreign Minister Zarif of Pakistan’s fullest cooperation and said that such incidents are the handiwork of our common enemies unhappy with the existing close, friendly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment of not allowing anyone to succeed in such malicious efforts and noted that Pakistan and Iran have shared a border of ‘peace and friendship’ which would be maintained in the same spirit.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran further expressed its solidarity with the people of Iran and reiterated that Pakistan condemns the terrorist activities perpetrated by those nefarious elements who want to sabotage relations between the two brotherly countries.

