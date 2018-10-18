Interior min. contacts Pakistani counterpart on abducted border guards

In his letter, Rahmani Fazli emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly deal with terrorist and Takfiri groups, adding “all efforts should be focused on releasing the abductees, countering the terrorists and preventing the repetition of such heinous and horrific events.”

“Within the framework of amicable bilateral relations and the principle of good neighborliness, as well as security obligations between the two countries, it is imperative to carry out urgent joint operations," for the release of the abducted Iranian border guards, Rahmani Fazli added.

