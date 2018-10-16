IRGC confirms abduction incident in Mirjaveh

The Tuesday statement reads that terrorists have kidnapped some indigenous Basij forces and border guards in collusion with anti-Revolution groups.

The agents of the terrorist groups, who are guided and supported by foreign intelligence services, have caused the incident in front of a Pakistani border post, it adds.

The pursuit operation and the necessary measures to release the kidnapped are seriously on the agenda of the security forces who are stationed in the border areas, the statement highlights.

It is expected that the Pakistani government would take serious measures against terrorists who have nested in its border areas and are backed by some aggressive countries of the region and free those who were kidnapped.

Around 4 am, local time, on Tuesday, 14 Iranian Basij forces were abducted by a terrorist group in Mirjaveh border, Sistan and Baluchistan province.

