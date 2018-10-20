Mirjaveh incident proves humiliation of terrorists

"What happened in Mirjaveh was not the victory of the terrorists, but their humiliation in the face of truths on the front of right," he noted in a post on Saturday.

Brigadier General Gholam-Hossein Gheibparvar urged Pakistani government to instantly adopt all necessary measures to help release Iranian forces, adding "it is for years, the terrorists have been nesting and living in Pakistan."

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement issued on Tuesday that terrorists have kidnapped a number of Iranian forces in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan. IRGC said local Basij volunteer forces and border guards had been among those abducted overnight near the town of Mirjaveh on the Pakistani border.

Media reports are also speculating that the abductees had been fed poison by the terrorists prior to being crossed over into Pakistan.

LR/4435158