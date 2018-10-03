Resolving Qatar crisis is not easy: former US amb.

Murphy says “its offer to mediate this dispute has thus far had no positive response from Saudi Arabia or the UAE. It is important to continue to work to help resolve this crisis.”

Following is the text of the interview:

Camp David meeting is scheduled to be held this autumn in the United States to resolve the crisis in Qatar. Can this American initiative lead to solving this crisis?

One can only hope that the US invitation to the [P]GCC members will help resolve the crisis over Qatar, but it is impossible to predict whether they will all even agree to accept the US invitation to meet.

Some believe the reason that United States is at the head of the initiative to solve the crisis in Qatar is showing Washington's dissatisfaction with Riyadh to solve regional problems. What do you think?

Washington has strong interests in keeping good relations both with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Its offer to mediate this dispute has thus far had no positive response from Saudi Arabia or the UAE. It is important to continue to work to help resolve this crisis.

According to the terms of Saudi Arabia and its allies, is Qatar ready to give points to the opposite side? If so, in what areas may there be a compromise?

I have no information on what Qatar may be willing to concede to the Saudi/UAE demands. Predictably Qatar will not totally meet their stated demands. Qatar has a strong interest in good economic relations with Iran which the other [P]GCC members do not share.

According to US relations with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, how can Washington resolve the crisis to keep the two sides happy?

It is too early to predict the course of future talks between the parties.

Interview by: Fatemeh Mohammadipour

MNA/TT