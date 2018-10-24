Iranian producers showcase handmade goods, food in Amman

The fifth iteration of Iranian products exhibition, organized by International Promoters Company for Marketing & Exhibitions (IPCO), kicked off on Wednesday in Amman, which will continue through Nov. 3.

According to IPCO General Manager Raed Abu Saadeh, the participating companies specialize in handmade carpets, foodstuffs, especially dairy products, chips, nuts, leather products, accessories, antiques and gifts.

Iranian companies have been active in the regional markets and exhibitions through the past years, showcasing a wide gamut of goods and services.

