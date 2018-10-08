Iranian para-powerlifters gain 1 gold, 1 silver

In men’s up to 59kg category, Amir Jafari Arangeh successfully hoisted 173kg, 178kg and 184kg in his first three attempts, securing his gold medal. In an attempt to break the Asian record, he chose 193kg in his fourth move but couldn’t beat it.

Another Iranian powerlifter Yousef Yousefi earned the silver medal of this category by lifting 175kg in his second attempt. The 30-year-old para-athlete had gained one silver at Kitakyushu 2018 Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships in Japan in early September.

The bronze medal of this category went to Vietnam’s Phuc Nguyen who hoisted 161kg in his third attempt.

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on Saturday in Jakarta and will continue through October 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

MAH/4424419/4424497