Iran’s Rostami breaks world record, earns gold in powerlifting

In men’s up to 72kg category, Rostami successfully hoisted 225kg in his third move to secure his gold medal. Determined to set a new world record, he chose 229kg in his final attempt and lifted it flawlessly. The previous record was set by Iraq’s Mohsin Rasool with 228kg.

The Iraqi powerlifter claimed the silver of this category with 220kg and the bronze went to Turkmenistan’s Sergey Meladze with 185kg.

Earlier in September, Rostami had gained the silver medal of men’s under 72kg category at the 2018 Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships, held in Japan’s Kitakyushu

Also in men’s up to 60kg category of the event, Iran’s Hamzeh Mohammadi pocketed the bronze medal with 185kg on Tuesday. China’s Lei Liu and Malaysia’s Bunyau Bonnie ranked first and second with 205kg and 204kg respectively.

Asian Para Games 2018 kicked off on Saturday and will continue through October 13 in Jakarta. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

MAH/4425705