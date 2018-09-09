Iran’s Yousefi wins silver in Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting C’ships

In men’s under 59kg category, Yousefi hoisted 182kg in his first attempt but failed to lift 185kg in his next two moves. Accordingly, the 30-year-old athlete pocketed the silver medal. China’s Qi Yongkai snatched the gold medal while breaking the junior world record by lifting 188kg.

Chile’s Juan Garrido and China’s Jinglang Yang were the bronze winners of this weight category.

In the first day of the event, Iran’s Alireza Izadi, in men’s under 49kg category, broke the junior world and Asia record by hoisting 140kg. He snatched the gold medal in junior’s section while earning the bronze medal in senior competitions.

2018 World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championships opened in Japan’s Kitakyushu today and goes through September 12. It is the qualification pathway for all Asian and Oceanian para powerlifters striving to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

